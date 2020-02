This 1999 Volkswagen Beetle was built by Dave Hill at Dave’s Discount Custom Auto in in Provo, Utah. He replaced the factory inline-four powertrain with one from a sixth generation Monte Carlo SS. The Beetle is now powered by a 5.3 L LS4 V8 making 303 horsepower and 323 lb-ft of torque. It sends power to the front wheels through a 4T65E-HD four-speed automatic transmission.

Source: Dave’s Discount Custom Auto FB page and Hot Rod FB page via 1320Video FB page