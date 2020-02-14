Nissan S15 with a twin-turbo 26B four-rotor

Zander Guerra is the co-owner and head designer/engineer at BlackBoost in Dubai, UAE. One of his recent projects is this drift-spec Nissan S15 being built for a customer. In the engine bay sits a twin-turbo 26B four-rotor mated to a sequential transmission. The peripheral-port billet four-rotor features a billet intake with Zander’s signature honeycomb design, custom equal-length 2-inch manifold, two BorgWarner EFR7670 twin-scroll turbochargers, and four Turbosmart 45 mm wastegates. Turbosmart reports the engine will make 850 horsepower to the wheels on conservative tune.

Source: @ZanderGuerra and Turbosmart FB page via Carnage Show FB page