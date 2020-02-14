Porsche 944 with a Turbo Audi 1.8 L Inline-Four

Motor Werks Racing (MWR) debuted the 17th project from their Heritage Tribute Collection with their Porsche 924 GTP Pink Pig tribute race car. The project starts with a 1986 944 chassis with 924 GTP one-piece nose, removable GTP composite quarter flares, GTP rear spoiler, and polycarbonate rear and quarter windows. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 1.8 L Audi inline-four producing 450 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. The engine features IE forged rods, IE camshafts, dual valve springs, titanium retainers, Inconel valves, water/meth injection, and BorgWarner 7163 EFR turbocharger. The drivetrain uses a Porsche 986 transmission with a 997 shifter and MWR custom axles. The 2086 lb car rides on Motion Control Suspension remote reservoir shocks, MWR custom Delrin bushings, MWR adjustable control arms, Porsche 944 Turbo four-piston calipers with cross-drilled rotors.

Source: Motor Werks Racing