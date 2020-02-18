1990 Corvette with a LS7 V8

Hardcore Engine Builders built this 1990 Corvette at their company in Hungary. Under the hood sits a 7.0 L LS7 V8 making 700 horsepower. The motor features a Katech Torquer 110 camshaft, dual valve springs, titanium retainers, Ferrea stainless steel exhaust valves, Melrose LSX swap stainless steel long tube headers, and ARE LS7 Stage 1 dry sump system. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a T56 Magnum six-speed manual with a ZR1 clutch and Quicktime SFI bellhousing to a Dennys aluminum driveshaft and Dana 44 rear end with a Detroit Truetrac LSD. The Corvette rides on upper/lower adjustable control arms, VanSteel double adjustable coilovers, ATCO sway bars, custom X frame brace, and custom 6-link rear suspension. A set of Corvette C6 Z06 Cup wheels (19×10,19×12) cover DBA 5000 2-piece rotors with C6 Z06 front calipers in front and Baer calipers in back.

Source: Hardcore Engine Builders