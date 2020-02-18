Toyota Auris with a Supercharged Coyote V8

Christopher Long built his unique RWD Toyota Auris with help from his Father Ian and friends. The project started with a Toyota Motorsport Auris shell which received a suspension designed by Speedy Webb with BC Racing adjustable coilovers. For power the team turned to Mikes Place Engine Importers for a supercharged 5.0 L Coyote V8 imported from Europe that produces 950+ horsepower. The engine features aftermarket pistons and rods, Whipple supercharger with a Stage 2 pulley, 100 mm throttle body, eight 950 cc injectors fed from three Bosch 044 pumps, and a FuelTech FT550 ECU. The RWD drivetrain uses a six-speed transmission with a triple-plate clutch and Winters quick-change rear end on a Toyota Altezza rear subframe.

Source: Some Drifting Guy FB page, Mikes Place FB page, and Speed and Sound Magazine