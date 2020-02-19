Ford Probe with a turbo SHO V6

The owner of this first generation Ford Probe calls it “The SHO Probe” because he’s swapped in a turbocharged 3.2 L SHO V6. A stock naturally aspirated 3.2 L SHO V6 produces around 220 horsepower and 215 lb-ft of torque however the owner rebuilt his with upgraded pistons and a Holset HE351VGT turbocharger. The motor mates to a six-speed transmission from a Nissan Sentra (B16/6th gen) thanks to a custom adapter plate and sends power through custom axles.

