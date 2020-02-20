For Sale: 1952 MG TD with a 350 ci Chevy V8

This 1952 MG TD is for sale in Santa Rosa, California with a current bid of $7,231. The car rides on a modified chassis strengthened with two rear crossmembers and custom tubular control arms, MGB uprights and steering rack, 4-link rear suspension with adjustable Panhard bar, and Alden double adjustable coilovers with Eibach springs. Under the louvered bonnet sits a 350 ci Chevy V8 featuring a mild hydraulic camshaft, Weiand intake manifold, Holley 650 cfm carburetor, Mallory distributor, and Hooker headers. The drivetrain uses a World Class T5 five-speed manual with McLeod clutch, custom driveshaft, and narrowed Ford 8-inch rear end with 3.55 gears. The body features MG TF windshield, deleted door handles and running boards, modified front/rear valences, and reshaped front/rear fenders.

Source: Bring a Trailer and Jag Promotions via MG Experience