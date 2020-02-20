1970 Firebird with a 1200 hp Twin-Turbo Pontiac V8

All Speed Customs built this 1970 Pontiac Firebird at their company in Muskegon, Michigan. The muscle car is powered by a twin-turbo 454 ci (7.439 L) Pontiac V8 producing 1200 horsepower. The motor features a Butler Performance IAII iron block (4.25-inch bore, 4.00-inch stroke), Scat 4340 forged crank, Ross custom 8.5:1 forged pitons, Eagle 6.80-inch forged H-beam rods, Comp custom ground hydraulic camshaft, and Kauffman CNC-ported 380 cc aluminum heads. Two Bullseye 66 mm turbochargers feed compressed air into a Visner custom billet intake. The V8 mates to a Rockland Tranzilla T56 six-speed manual transmission which sends power to a Moser 12-bolt rear end with 3.55 gears and Detroit Truetrac LSD. The Firebird rides on Detroit Speed upper/lower control arms, QA1 dual adjustable coilovers, Detroit Speed 4-link rear suspension and Wilwood six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 13-inch rotors in back. View more photos of the build in the project page.

Source: All Speed Customs (project page), Pro-Touring (build thread), and Mecum