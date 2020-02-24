For Sale: 1974 Toyota Land Cruiser with a 350 ci Chevy V8

This 1974 Toyota Land Cruiser (FJ55) is for sale in Johnston, Iowa with a current bid of $56,000. The vehicle’s restoration started in 2004 with BTB Products in Henderson, Nevada and finished by TLC (ICON 4×4) of Chatsworth, California in 2007. The seller states the project took 30 months and cost $130,000. Under the hood sits a 350 ci Vortec V8 crate engine installed in 2013 by Fullen Motor Company in Eastland, Texas. Power goes to all four wheels through a 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission and two-speed transfer case. The SUV rides on a custom power steering system, Rancho 9000 shocks, leaf-spring lifts, four-wheel disc brakes, and Weld Racing 16-inch wheels with 35-inch BFG AT tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer