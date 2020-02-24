BMW E34 with a LS3 V8

MGarage is building this BMW E34 at their company in Tarnobrzeg, Poland. The car was powered by a 2.0 L M50B20 inline-six but now features a 6.2 L LS3 V8 in the engine bay. The V8 uses a Fast LSXR intake and 102 mm throttle body, BTR Stage 4 camshaft, BTR upgraded springs and pushrods, and custom oil pan. They mated the V8 to a GS6-53DZ six-speed manual transmission thanks to a PMC Motorsport adapter plate and Sachs clutch. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a BMW M5 diff and subframe.

Source: SRX Dragonette LS3 FB page via Piotr