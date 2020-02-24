RX-7 with a Turbo 20B Three-Rotor

Sean Gordon competes in a Mazda RX-7 with a turbocharged 20B triple-rotor built by Curran Brothers Racing in New Zealand. Power is sent to the wheels through a Quaife six-speed sequential transmission to a Strange Engineering 9-inch diff with custom axles. The coupe rides on D2 adjustable coilovers, custom control arms and swaybars, AP Racing six-piston front brakes with 360 mm rotors, and RX-7 rear brakes with slotted rotors. The body features a fiberglass hood, hatch, front bumper, and Gordon Maintenance Engineering’s under tray, splitter, and wing.

Source: Curran Brothers Racing