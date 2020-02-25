1976 Ford Granada with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six – Part 1

1976 Ford Granada with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six

Fuel Injection Sucks started a new build series on a 1976 Ford Granada. The team plans to install a turbocharged Barra inline-six, Chevy automatic transmission, and Ford Explorer rear end. In this video they test fit the Barra motor before modifying the engine mounts. Then they install the transmission adapter and finalize engine location.

Source: Fuel Injection Sucks

