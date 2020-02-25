1976 Ford Granada with a Turbo Barra Inline-Six – Part 1

Fuel Injection Sucks started a new build series on a 1976 Ford Granada. The team plans to install a turbocharged Barra inline-six, Chevy automatic transmission, and Ford Explorer rear end. In this video they test fit the Barra motor before modifying the engine mounts. Then they install the transmission adapter and finalize engine location.
Source: Fuel Injection Sucks
Billy1
This should be interesting. Modified this engine will put out 500-600 hp in street trim. Over a 1000 hp in race trim.
swaptastic
Definitely a unique combination. Can’t wait to see the progress.