This 1995 Lamborghini Diablo is for sale in Moapa, Nevada for $105,000. The project started with a Diablo that suffered fire damage and was without a powertrain. The current owner installed a 6.2 L LS3 V8 mated to a Porsche G50 transaxle with taller 4th and 5th gears. The supercar now has more power, better fuel economy (23.8 mpg), and is cheaper to repair. You can view more photos and details in our original article.

Source: Craigslist