1986 Chevy Truck with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo LSA V8

Bruce Martin from MARS Auto Parts is building a mid-engine race truck for autocross and road racing. The project features a 1986 Chevy C10 with Corvette C6 front suspension and C5 rear suspension. Sitting behind the cab is a twin-turbo LSA V8 mated to a modified T56 transaxle using a F-body front and Corvette C5 diff. The motor features two Nelson Racing Engines Gen 2 60 mm turbochargers, Holley Hi-Ram intake, Nick Williams LS3 102mm throttle body, and ID1050X injectors. You can follow the project’s progress on their YouTube channel.

Source: MARS Auto Parts & Engine Swap FB page via Piotr