This 1973 Toyota FJ40 is for sale in California for $168,000. Icon4x4 built it in 2007 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Toyota in America and 40th anniversary of SCORE Baja 1000 win. Under the hood sits a 5.7 L LS6 V8 producing 450 horsepower. The drivetrain uses a modified 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission, Atlas II transfer case, and Dynatrac 1-ton axles. It rides on a triangulated four-link rear suspension with Sway-A-Way Race Runner coilovers.

Source: Icon4x4