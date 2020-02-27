Lexus IS200 with a Twin-Turbo 1UZ

Marc Stavert’s first generation Lexus IS200 Sport came from the factory with a 2.0 L 1G-FE inline-six. He eventually installed a supercharger before swapping to a twin-turbo 2.0 L 1G-GTE inline-six. Then in 2018 Marc decided to install a twin-turbo 1UZ-FE V8. The non-VVTi V8 features stock internals, custom intake and exhaust manifolds, ARP head studs, and two GT2871 clone turbochargers. Marc expects the combination to make around 420 horsepower running on a Link Thunder ECU. Behind the V8 sits a A751E six-speed automatic transmission with a Spitronics transmission controller, custom driveshaft, and factory IS200 Torsen LSD. View more photos and follow the project’s progress on the Turbo Lexus FB page or @lexusturbo/.

Source: 1UZ Wide arch Twin Turbo Lexus FB page via Piotr