Datsun Ute with a Turbo 12A Rotary

This 1973 Datsun 1200 Ute was built by owner Tim Roads to drag race. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 12A bridge port two-rotor tuned by WA Racing Developments in Wangara, Western Australia. The engine features a MicroTech EFI running on methanol and 50 psi of boost from a Precision 7685 turbocharger. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a G-Force GF5R transmission with a twin-plate clutch and 9-inch rear end with 5.0 gears and ladder-bar suspension. Tim’s best quarter-mile is a 7.88 sec at 173 mph.

Source: Fullboost and #BecauseRacecar