For Sale: Mercedes 300E with a BMW M88 Inline-Six

This 1988 Hartge F1 will be auctioned in Messe Essen, Essen, Germany on March 26-27. The unique creation was built by the Hartage Brothers using a 1988 Mercedes W124 300E sedan with a 3.0 L M103 inline-six. They replaced the factory engine and transmission with a BMW M88 inline-six mated to a BMW E24 6-series manual transmission. The M88 motor produces 330 horsepower thanks to a larger displacement (3,453 cc to 3535 cc) and higher compression.

Source: RM Sotheby’s and Bawaria Racing Power FB page via Piotr