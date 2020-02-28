Subaru BRZ with a 1000+ hp Turbo LS3 V8

2013 Subaru BRZ with a turbo LS3 V8

This 2013 Subaru BRZ was built by Pete from Forged Automotive in Perth, Western Australia to compete in time attack and sprints. Under the hood sits a turbocharged LS3 V8 producing 1005 horsepower. The engine features forged pistons and rods, Higgins heads, Proboost 88 mm turbocharger based on a BorgWarner S480, and Haltech Elite 2500 ECU. The drivetrain uses a TR6060 six-speed manual transmission with a NPC Performance twin-plate clutch and a Lexus IS350 differential with 3.58 gears and Driveshaft Shop 1000 hp axles/hubs.

Source: PSIFEDBRZ FB page and Frostyfromwa

