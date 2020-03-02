BMW E30 with a 454 ci LSX V8

MGarage Motorsport built this BMW E30 to drift at their company in Tarnobrzeg, Poland. The car is powered by 454 ci LSX V8 producing 600+ horsepower and 800+ Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. The motor features an iron block with forged internals, aluminum LS7 port heads, and individual throttle bodies. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Tremec manual transmission and BMW E39 M5 differential. Other modifications include ISC adjustable coilovers, E39 M5 rear suspension, MGarage custom angle kit, widebody kit, and polycarbonate windows.

Source: MGarage.pl and MGarage Motorsport FB page