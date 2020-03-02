For Sale: Ferrari Mondial T with a F430 Challenge V8

This Ferrari Mondial T is for sale in Chorleywood, Hertfordshire, UK. The listing states the previous motor was a 3.2 L V8 producing 208 horsepower while Ferrari states the Mondial T came with a 3.4 L V8 (F119DL/G) producing 300 horsepower. Whatever the previous engine, DK Engineering replaced it and the transmission with a F430 Challenge powertrain in 2015. This means the car is now powered by a 4.3 L V8 making 483 horsepower and 343 lb-ft of torque mated to a six-speed sequential transmission. The car also features a roll cage, upgraded suspension, 355 brakes, and 575 wheels.

Source: via OppositeLock