Custom Motorcycle with a Citroën 2CV Flat-Twin

Nigel Loller enjoys building unique things such as his custom Harley motorcycle. The project started with a bent Harley-Davidson frame purchased from another motorcycle builder who went out of business. They built the frame as a custom softail for a 300 mm wide rear tire. Nigel retained the Harley’s headstock, yokes, and fork but cut the frame in half under the fuel tank and on the downtubes. The back-half of the frame was custom fabricated by Nigel with a 125 mm wheelbase. The motorcycle is powered by a flat-twin engine and four-speed manual transmission from a Citroën 2CV. The engine features custom intake manifold with factory factory Citroën carburetors (seen in video below) that were later swapped to Mikuni carburetors. The transmission uses a welded differential and chain to turn the rear 230/65/17 wheel.

Source: Nigel Loller