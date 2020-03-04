1992 Firebird with a Turbo LSx V8

Hawks Motorsports built this 1992 Pontiac Firebird Formula at their company in Easley, South Carolina. The car is powered by a turbocharged 6.0 L LSx V8 making 700 horsepower to the wheels. The engine features forged internals, custom ground camshaft, 317 heads, and custom T76 turbocharger. The V8 is mated to a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission which sends power to a Fab 9-inch rear end with 3.90 gears. Other upgrades include a Madman full rear suspension, 8.5-sec certified roll cage, and mini tubbed. The car’s best eight-mile is 5.8 sec at 119 mph.

Source: Hawks Motorsports