1955 Thunderbird with a Coyote V8

This 1955 Thunderbird was built by Brand New Muscle Car in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The convertible rides on an Art Morrison chassis with Wilwood disc brakes and Foose 19-inch wheels. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 mated to a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission and Strange 9-inch rear end.

Source: Brand New Muscle Car FB page

