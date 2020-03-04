1955 Thunderbird with a Coyote V8

This 1955 Thunderbird was built by Brand New Muscle Car in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The convertible rides on an Art Morrison chassis with Wilwood disc brakes and Foose 19-inch wheels. Under the hood sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 mated to a 6R80 six-speed automatic transmission and Strange 9-inch rear end.
Source: Brand New Muscle Car FB page
4 Comments
MOPARfan
“6R80 six-speed manual transmission”
I thought 6R80 was an automatic transmission, not manual.
MOPARfan
“Art Morrison chassis with a fully independent suspension”
Also in the photos you can clearly see a live axle in the rear, so it isn’t fully independent suspension.
swaptastic
Can’t believe we missed that. Thanks for the correction. The article is updated.
swaptastic
You are correct. The article is updated.