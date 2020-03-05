Peugeot 106 with a Mitsubishi Evo Powertrain

Philippe Duperray built his Peugeot “106 Evolution” to compete at the track. Under the carbon fiber hood sits a turbocharged 2.3 L 4G63 inline-four producing 660+ horsepower and 859 Nm (633 lb-ft) of torque on 1.8 bar (26 psi) of boost and E85 fuel. The motor features Wiesco HD pistons, Manley rods, Kelford 280 camshaft, GSC springs, 1400 cc injectors, custom exhaust manifold, and a Garrett GTX3582 turbocharger. Power is sent to all four wheels through a Quaife sequential transmission, Evo 7 RS rear diff and axles. The car rides on Evo 4 subframes, BC Racing coilovers, Whiteline roll bars, XYZ six-piston brakes with 355 mm rotors in front, and Megane RS Brembo four-piston brakes with 300 mm rotors in back. The exterior features a widebody kit with carbon fiber hood, roof, hatch, dash, and canards.

Source: 106 Evolution FB page and Mécanique Sportive via AutoEvolution