Curran Brothers Racing recently swapped their Mazda RX-2 back to a 26B four-rotor. The naturally aspirated motor made 583 horsepower on a Fueltech FT600 EFI system. The team’s first test at the drag strip with the new motor resulted in a 8.85 sec at 152.52 mph, 8.65 sec at 157.27 mph, and 8.53 at 157.58 mph. Listen to the engine scream on the dyno and track below.

Source: Curran Brothers Racing