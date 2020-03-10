1956 DeSoto Firedome with a 8.0 L Viper V10

A former industrial arts teacher built this 1956 DeSoto Firedome with help from his son. The car features a factory frame with a 2000 Dodge Dakota front subframe, suspension, and brakes. The rear brakes are a Ford Racing set with 11-inch rotors. Under the hood sits a 8.0 L V10 from a 1996 Dodge Viper making 415 horsepower (309 kW) and 488 lb-ft (662 Nm) of torque. The drivetrain uses a T56 six-speed manual from a 2006 Ram SRT-10, custom 3-inch driveshaft, and modified 9.75-inch rear end from a 1999 Dodge Ram 3500 with 4.10 gears. The car recently visited Cleveland Power & Performance for a powertrain tune-up for spring and summer cruising. You can view more photos and details of the project in the build blog.

Source: towed56.blogspot.com, Cardomain, and Cleveland Power & Performance FB page