1971 VW Bus with a Porsche 964 powertrain

This 1971 VW Bus was built by J&L Fabricating in Puyallup, Washington. The company spent a lot of time transplanting the powertrain and suspension from a 1992 Porsche 964 C2. This means the Bus sports a 3.6 L M64 flat-six producing 247 horsepower and 228 lb-ft of torque mated to a four-speed automatic transaxle. The Bus rides on the 964’s independent suspension, steering box, four-piston disc brakes, and a set of Iozzio 17-inch Fuchs wheels. View more photos of the Bus at Griot’s Garage Flickr album.

Source: Griot’s Garage Flickr album