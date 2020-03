Craig Taylor from DynoTorque is back with an update on his Aston Martin V8 Vantage project. For those unfamiliar with the build, Craig is replacing the factory 4.3 L V8 and transaxle with a supercharged LT4 V8 and Corvette transaxle. In this video we finally hear the engine start and run after Craig covers the completed work since the last update.

Source: Driftworks