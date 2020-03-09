For Sale: 1966 Corvair with a Chevy Blazer Chassis and Powertrain

1966 Corvair with a 1984 Chevy Blazer chassis and powertrain

This custom off-road Corvair is for sale in Nevada City, California for $5,200 OBO. The “Corazer” was built for Mad Max Festival “Wasteland Weekend” and features a 1966 Corvair Monza convertible body on a 1984 Blazer chassis. Rising out of the hood is a double-barrel scoop sitting on a 350 ci Chevy V8 mated to a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission and 4×4 drivetrain. The car comes with extra Corvair parts such as hood, trunk bumpers, seats, and chrome trim. The body has rust in wheel wells, rocker panels, and doors and the transmission is leaking.

Source: Craigslist via OppositeLock

