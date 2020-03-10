Jaguar XJ with a LS3 V8

Retropower built this Jaguar XJ Coupe for a lucky customer at their company in Wykin Village, UK. The coupe is powered by a 6.2 L LS3 V8 making 430 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a GM four-speed automatic transmission controlled via factory Jaguar shifter. The car’s front suspension was upgraded with Eibach lowering springs, SuperPro bushings, and Fossway Performance six-piston brakes. The rear suspension was taken from a mid-90’s Jaguar XJS which includes a limited-slip differential and vented disc brakes. The car’s performance was paired with a subtly modified body featuring a custom rear valance, custom bumpers, custom grill, larger wheel openings, and Opalescent Gunmetal Grey paint.

Source: Retropower via Retro Rides FB page