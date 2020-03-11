2019 GMC Savana with a 1000+ whp Twin-Turbo LSx V8

Indiana Muscle Car was tasked with giving this 2019 Explorer Conversion Van (GMC Savana 2500) a lot more power at their company in Leesburg, Indiana. They replaced the van’s factory 6.0 L LSx V8 with a twin-turbo 427 ci LSx V8 making 1,063 horsepower and 813 lb-ft of torque to the wheels. The new motor features a Dart block, JE Ultra pistons, Frankenstein Monster M311 heads, Texas Speed & Performance custom camshaft, and two Precision 6266 Gen2 turbochargers. The V8 mates to a Circle D 6L90E six-speed automatic transmission with a triple-disc billet converter.

Source: Indiana Muscle Car FB page and Frankenstein Engine Dynamics FB page via Holley FB page