RWD Peugeot 205 with a Mid-Engine Renault Inline-Four Update

Martin Thompson’s project “Meggy” is a custom race car built at his company PR Developments in Cheshire, England. The project features a Peugeot 205 GTI body with fiberglass doors, boot, bumpers, hood, and T16-style arches over a custom tubular chassis. In the back sits a turbocharged 2.0 L inline-four from a Renault Megane RS mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine produced 298 horsepower and 290 lb-ft of torque on 1 bar (14.5 psi) of boost. You can view all the progress on the project’s FB page or the builder’s YT channel.

Source: 205RWD FB page