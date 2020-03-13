1991 Honda Beat with a Hayabusa inline-four

This 1991 Honda Beat came from the factory with a 656 cc E07A inline-three producing 63 horsepower. However AWR Racing in Vista, California replaced it with a Suzuki Hayabusa inline-four. Downs Engineering built the 194 horsepower motor with a second-generation crankshaft, JE pistons, and increased the displacement to 1550 cc. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Quaife QBA11R gear drive transfer unit with a limited-slip differential and Porsche 930 style axles. You can view more photos of the project in the build thread.

Source: AWR Racing and Honda-Tech (build thread)