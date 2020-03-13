Mercedes 190 with a M120 V12

Johan Muter from JMS Speedshop in Holland has spent the last three years transforming his 1984 Mercedes 190 (W201). The 1440 kg (3174 lb) car is powered by a 6.0 L M120 V12 from a 1993 Mercedes 600 SEL (W140) sitting on custom mounts and tubular crossmember. The motor produces 424 horsepower at 5300 rpm and 585 Nm of torque at 4800 rpm on a VEMS ECU, custom wiring harness, and 95 octane (E10) fuel. The drivetrain features a 722.621 five-speed automatic transmission with an OFGear TCU, upgraded driveshaft, and S600 differential and rear subframe. You can view more photos on the project page or watch the entire build series here.

Source: JMS Speedshop via OppositeLock