For Sale: SVM Juke-R700 with a Twin-Turbo VR38DETT V6

This SVM Juke-R700 is for sale in Gronau, Germany for €649,500 or about $724,653. Motortrend states the SUV was built by Severn Valley Motorsport (SVM) using a Juke-R widebody shell from RML Group (Ray Mallock Ltd). Under the hood sits a twin-turbo VR38DETT V6 producing 700 horsepower mated to a R35 GTR drivetrain. The SUV rides on Nitron three-way ajustable coilovers, Superpro roll bars and adjustable drop links, and R35 Brembo brakes with SVM 400 mm rotors in front.

Source: VDM Cars and James Edition via Motortrend

