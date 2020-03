This Ford Ka came from the factory with a front-wheel drive powertrain however that has all changed. The owner a2pen replaced the stock engine with a 2.0 L inline-four from a Ford Focus ST170. The drivetrain now uses a Ford Type 9 five-speed manual sending power to a Scorpio differential with 4.27 gears. The little car rides on a BMW E36 front suspension with an angle kit and Ford Sierra rear suspension. The owner plans to replace the Type 9 transmission with a Mazda RX-8 transmission.

Source: a2pen and Mk1Kieran