The owner of this 1999 Toyota Chaser purchased it with a 2.0 L 1G-FE inline-six but eventually replaced it with a 4.0 L 1UZ-FE V8 from a Toyota Crown Majesta. They paired the V8 with a W58 five-speed manual transmission and 6th generation Chaser (1JZ-GTE) limited-slip differential with 3.70 gears. The front brakes are Celsior (UCF21) four-piston calipers with 315 mm rotors and the rear brakes use Nissan R32 two-piston calipers with Toyota Tourer V rotors.

Source: Drive.ru via Piotr