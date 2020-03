Bad Decisions Racing and their `947 Plymouth compete in the 24 Hours of LeMons. The team won the Index of Effluency (IOE) award on the Plymouth’s first race while running the factory flathead inline-six and three-speed manual transmission. After winning the award they swapped to a supercharged 3.8 L Buick 3800 V6 and T5 five-speed manual transmission.

Source: Bad Decisions Racing FB page, 24hoursoflemons, and TexasGrunt Racing