1975 Volvo 242 with a Turbo B230

This 1975 Volvo 242 was built by Kim Norgren from Overload Racing in Sweden. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 2.3 L B230 inline-four producing 649 horsepower. Swedish Metal reports the motor uses JE forged pistons, ZRP forged connecting rods, 16-valve head, Enem camshafts, custom exhaust manifold, and 7268 turbochargers. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Powerglide two-speed automatic transmission, 3.5-inch cromoly driveshaft, and Chrysler 8.75-inch rear end. The exterior was built to look like a Volvo 142 with many fiberglass panels. The car’s best a 9.05 sec quarter-mile and 5.7 sec eight-mile. Kim is currently rebuilding the car with a BorgWaner S396 turbo, larger injectors, and new head.

Source: Overload Racing FB page, Swedish Metal FB page, and MultiTjomme