Porsche Boxster with a Turbo Audi Inline-Four

This Porsche 986 Boxster was built by Motor Werks Racing (MRW) in Dawsonville, Georgia. The sports car is powered by a turbocharged 2.1 L Audi 20v inline-four producing 550 horsepower and 425 lb-ft of torque. Motor Werks Racing built the motor with IE forged rods, BorgWarner EFR turbocharger, IE camsshafts, dual valve springs, titanium retainers, Inconel valves, and water/methanol injection. The Audi motor is mated to the 986 transaxle with MRW custom axles. The 2,260 lb car rides on Motion Control Suspension remote reservoir shocks with billet camber plates, MWR 2-piece adjustable control arms, and Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires (245/35 R19, 295/30 R19).

Source: Motor Werks Racing and photos by J. Tony Serna