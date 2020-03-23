For Sale: 1983 Chevy C30 Camper with a 5.3 L LSx V8

This 1983 Chevy C30 camper is for sale in Grand Rapids, Michigan with a current bid of $100,099. The custom camper was built by by River City Rods in Davenport, Iowa and debuted at SEMA 2019. Under the hood sits a 5.3 L LSx V8 with an iron-block and “mild RV camshaft” mated to a 4L80E four-sped automatic transmission and 14-bolt rear end. The camper rides on air bags with a GSI Fab front suspension and Watt’s link rear suspension. The interior features custom plaid interior, custom Whiskey barrel subwoofer enclosure, custom sink made from Coca-Cola cooler.

Source: eBay, Grand Rapid Classics, and ScottieDTV via BangShift