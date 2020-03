Rolls-Royce built the Phantom V with a 6.2 L V8 and four-speed automatic transmission. However this unique creation has very different underpinnings. This is because the previous owner installed the 1960 Phantom body over a 1993 Isuzu Trooper chassis and powertrain. This means the car is powered by a turbocharged 3.1 L 4JG2 diesel inline-four mated to a five-speed manual transmission and AWD drivetrain.

Source: eBay.co.uk via Jalopnik