Audi A4 with a Twin-Turbo V8

This Audi A4 B5 was built by WALAS Motorsport in Kamień Pomorski, Poland. Under the hood sits a twin-turbo 4.2 L (BCY) V8 from an Audi RS 6 upgraded with a set of JRspec GT3076R turbochargers from FMIC.PL. The combo makes 1006 horsepower at 6,933 rpm and 1185 Nm (874 lb-ft) of torque at 5,250 rpm on 1.5 bar (21.7 psi) of boost. The sedan’s best quarter-mile is 9.7 seconds at 243 km/h (150 mph) and reaches 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 3 seconds.

Source: WALAS Motorsport FB page and FMIC.PL FB page via Piotr