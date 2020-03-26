1972 Chevy Nova with a Supercharged Ford V10

Anthony Blackwell from Unique Auto Labs is building a pretty unique project. It starts with a 1972 Nova SS that sat for several years after being powered by a 350 ci Chevy V8 and then a Duramax diesel V8. Anthony converted the car to right-hand drive using parts from a 1966 Chevelle and installed an independent rear suspension from a 2017 Mustang GT. The project will be powered by a 6.8 L Triton V10 from a 2000 Ford Excursion mated to a TR6060 six-speed manual transmission from a 2012 Mustang GT500. Anthony hopes to make around 750 horsepower from the V10 thanks to a TVS2300 supercharger. Follow the project’s progress on @uniqueautolabstwofacenova or the Unique Auto Labs channel.

Source: Unique Auto Labs