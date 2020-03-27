Porsche 914 with a Turbo LS1 V8

Mike de Malmanche built his Porsche 914 into a track monster with help from his friends and family in New Zealand. The car is powered by a turbocharged LS1 V8 making 520 horsepower and 527 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 7 psi of boost from a BorgWarner S475 turbocharger and Link G4+ Xtreme ECU. The V8 uses a custom adapter plate to mate to a 2004-2007 Subaru STI six-speed transmission with a Torsen LSD and 3.90 gears. The 914 rides on adjustable coilovers and Nissan Silvia front hubs with Wilwood rotors and 4-piston calipers, and WRX rear hubs with Subaru 4-piston brakes. The widebody uses a modified GT1 front and custom rear fenders, hood, and roof.

Source: Mike De and Wayback Machine (archived build thread) via Jason