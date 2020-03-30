Nissan S15 with a Turbo K24

Stone Motorsport built their Nissan S15 drift machine at their company in Kildare, Ireland. The team started with a S15 Spec R shell that received a full roll cage, Wisefab hubs, adjustable coilovers, and Alcon six-piston calipers with 343 mm rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 330 mm rotors in back. Under the hood sits a turbocharged K24 inline-four producing around 600 horsepower. The engine features a Skunk2 Ultra intake manifold, custom exhaust manifold, Aviaid dry sump system, BorgWarner EFR twin-scroll turbocharger, and ECUMaster Black ECU. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Samsonas six-speed sequential gearbox and Winters quick-change rear end.

Source: Stone Motorsport FB page and TheSpeedhunters