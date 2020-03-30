Ford Escort with a Turbo Cosworth Inline-Four

This Ford Escort Mk2 is owned and built by Nikos Tountas from Tountas Garage in Acharnae, Attiki, Greece. The car is powered by a turbocharged Cosworth inline-four making 550 horsepower and 670 Nm (494 lb-ft) of torque on 1.7 bar (24.6 psi) of boost. The motor features a Cosworth 200 block, ZPR 2.3 L crank and connecting rods, Diamond pistons, dry sump system, and Garrett GTX2867 Gen 2 turbocharger. The drivetrain uses a BMW E30 M3 transmission with a R-TMG twin-disc clutch and Ford 8-inch rear end.

Source: Tountas Garage FB page and Italiansupercarvideo