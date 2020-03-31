1972 Pontiac LeMans with a Supercharged LS1 V8

UMI Performance built this 1972 Pontaic LeMans at their company in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania. The car is powered by a supercharged LS1 V8 making 575 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. The motor features a Magnuson supercharger, AFR Mongoose 230 heads, and Flowmaster stainless headers. Behind the motor sits a Bowler Stage 2 T56 six-speed manual with a McLeod RST twin disc clutch and 12-bolt rear end with an Eaton LSD and 4.11 gears. The car rides on a full UMI Performance suspension with tubular control arms, Afco Pro-Tour Elite shocks, Wilwood disc brakes, and Forgeline GZ3R 18×11 wheels.

Source: UMI Performance and Pro-Touring (build thread)