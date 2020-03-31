For Sale: 1989 Porsche 911 with a Twin-Turbo 962 Flat-Six

This 1989 Porsche 911 Speedster is for sale in Scotts Valley, California. The car was built by Bruce Canepa and his team at Canepa Motorsports in 1990. It’s powered by a twin-turbo 962 flat-six pulled from a Holbert Porche 962 race car driven by Bruce Canepa in 1989. Jerry Woods rebuilt the engine to 3.3 liters using a 100 mm bore and 70.4 mm stroke. It produces 650 horsepower and 550 lb-ft of torque on 1.3 bar (18.8 psi) of boost from two K26 turbochargers. Power is sent to the wheels through a G50 five-speed transmission from a 1989 Porsche 911 Turbo. The car rides on a 935 suspension with center lock hubs, Bilstein shocks, 959 Brembo brakes, and BBS 3-piece racing wheels. The exterior features a front spoiler, fender flares and rear wing from a 934 all coated in Guards Red paint.

Source: Canepa and Canepa Flickr